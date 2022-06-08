A new and best South Korean cuisine will soon shine in the heart of Bonifacio Global City (BGC) in Taguig, making it a must-visit for foodies, especially those who enjoy their savory dishes.

The Chung Dam in BGC is set to open at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 10.

John Lee, president of the Hwayo Trading Incorporated, said the Chung Dam guarantees authentic South Korean cuisine and would ensure satisfaction to all of their patrons.

Chung Dam, he noted, has a long history in the Philippines’ restaurant industry, dating back to Remedios Circle.

Master Chef Jang Head Chef Kim

“It started from Tongkeunso Restaurant in Remedios Circle, Malate, Manila. We had tons of effort to be unique and excellent to satisfy the customers. And the endeavor brought the Chung Dam Malate,” Lee said.

“This 2022, we dare to stand out for the new Chung Dam, the finest authentic South Korean cuisine in BGC,” he added.

It intends to attract not only Filipinos who enjoy South Korean cuisine, but also other nationalities seeking high-quality foods.

Master Chef Jang and Head Chef Kim are two of the best South Korean chefs at Chung Dam.

“They are passionate and experts in providing their patrons, whether Filipinos, foreigners, or even millennials, with a delectable experience of high-quality South Korean cuisine,” Lee said.

Among their specialties includes premium beef, king crab, sashimi, and other South Korean specials.