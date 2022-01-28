Phase 3 of the Puerto Princesa City public cemetery in Barangay Sta. Lourdes is now complete and will be accommodating burial and crematory services from the general public once the City Council passes an ordinance detailing the various fees and rules of the facility.

According to city planning head Engr. Jovenee Sagun, their office has already drafted the ordinance and forwarded it to the City Council for eventual passage.

City government officials, led by city mayor Lucilo Bayron, on Wednesday, held a blessing ceremony and inauguration for the facility, which now includes a crematorium that can reportedly service up to 24 cadavers a day.

Phase 1 and 2 of the cemetery’s construction were completed in March 2021, with Phase 1 costing P13,950,631.04, and Phase 2 costing P19,970,142.30. Phase 3 cost P24,973,820.31. According to the City Information Office (CIO), the entire cemetery spans five hectares, with 972 tombs, 789 columbaria, and a crematorium.

The crematorium is also awaiting certification from the Department of Health (DOH) before it can start accommodating cremation services.

Once the city council finalizes the corresponding fees and guidelines for burial and crematory services, it will be open to the general public. According to Dr. Ric Panganiban and Engr. Sagun, the crematorium is currently being used by the City Health Office to cremate COVID-19 casualties.

“Limited services to COVID casualties sa ngayon,” she said in a text message on Thursday.

According to the CIO, there are also plans underway to build a parking lot and a chapel to provide additional services to the bereaved.