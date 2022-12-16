Sixty two newly registered social workers (RSW) took oath in a localized Mass Oath Taking and Induction Ceremonies held on December 5.

The activity was spearheaded by the Philippine Association of Social Workers Inc. (PASWI)-Puerto Princesa City Chapter, which included 41 RSWs from Western Philippines University Main and Puerto Princesa, 17 from Palawan State University, and 4 from Remnant Christian Colleges.

The oath was administered by Lorna Gabad, chair of the Professional Regulatory Board for Social Work.

The new RSWs also took an oath as members of PASWI led by City Social Welfare Development officer and PASWI – PPC Chapter president Lydia Del Rosario.

PRC Field Office MIMAROPA Regional Director Reynaldo Agcaoili was also present at the event.

