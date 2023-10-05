The new Naval Air Operating Squadron-West Building of the Naval Air Wing has been inaugurated by the Armed Forces of the Philippines in Puerto Princesa City.

The event took place on October 3 under the leadership of Vice Admiral Alberto Carlos, the commander of the Western Command in Palawan, alongside Naval Air Wing (NAW) commander Commodore Juario Marayag, Naval Forces West commander Commodore Alan Javier, naval aviators, aircrew members, and others.

“The new NAOS-West Building, a significant milestone in NAW’s history, serves as a tribute to both past and present naval aviators who have played an integral role in bringing the visionary project to life” said Marayag, as he expressed his gratitude to every naval aviator who pitched in for the project.

“NAW is also immensely grateful for Vice Admiral Carlos’ leadership and support that provided direction and guidance towards the project’s realization”, added Marayag.

Carlos also said the new NAOS-West Building will serve as a “new sea eagle’s nest” and will function as the NAW base from which air reconnaissance and various other capabilities will be delivered to enhance the navy’s effectiveness in maritime operations.

“This brand new sea eagles’ nest in the west will serve as NAW’s base from which it will carry out its crucial role in support to WESCOM’s mandate—to defend our sovereign rights and sovereignty, and uphold our territorial integrity in the country’s western frontier,” he said.

The unveiling of the building aligns with the Naval Air Wing’s commemoration of its 76th establishment anniversary during the month of October.

Wescom said Vice Admiral Toribio Adaci Jr., the Flag Officer in Command of the Philippine Navy, played a significant role in the successful realization of the project, which will serve too as a new residence for all NAW members operating within the its joint operations area.