The Land Transportation Office (LTO) assured motorists that the new mandatory examination for driver’s license renewal is free, accessible online, and would not cause “undue delay or hardship”.

In a statement on Tuesday, LTO chief Assistant Secretary Edgar Galvante said the exam and educational materials that are part of the comprehensive driver’s education program (CDEP) can be accessed cost-free through the LTO’s Land Transportation Management System (LTMS) website portal..http://lto.gov.ph

“We intend to disseminate the CDEP to all and enforce the traffic violations system so we can raise the quality of Filipino drivers and improve road safety,” Galvante said.

Educational materials such as videos, slide presentations, and e-books available under the CDEP may take several hours to view but the mandatory exam itself is simple, made up of 25 questions, and requires a passing rate of 50 percent or 13 correct answers for both professional and non-professional license holders.

The exam may be taken any time through the LTMS portal, has no time limit, and may be retaken immediately by non-passers.

If successful, a certificate will be issued to the license holder to proceed with the license renewal.

To ensure that motorists will have ample time to review and take the CDEP exam, the LTO extended the validity of driver’s licenses by two months.

The CDEP is required under Republic Act No. 10930, which amended the Land Transportation and Traffic Code and extended the validity of licenses from 5 to 10 years for drivers with no violations, from the previous regular validity of three years.

Motorists with multiple violations will be required to take additional CDEP reviewers. (PNA)