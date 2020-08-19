New LPA under PAGASA radar

Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) weather specialist Ezra Bulquerin said that aside from LPA that is bringing isolated rains in the Bicol area, the southwest monsoon is also affecting the entire western side of the country.

State weather bureau is monitoring a low-pressure area (LPA) but says it has a low chance of developing into a tropical depression.

The effect of southwest monsoon also experienced in MIMAROPA region including the province of Palawan with isolated rains, thunderstorms and lightning.

“Sa kasalukuyan, meron tayong mino-monitor na low-pressure area east of Guiuan, Samar at mababa ang tyansa na mag-develop into a tropical depression pero hindi natin inaalis yong possibility na ito ay mag-develop,” he said.

The severe tropical storm Higos, formerly Helen is continuously moving outside the PAR and has no direct effect with the country’s land mass.

The city of Puerto Princesa may experience a temperature level between 25 to 31 degrees Celsius.

Moderate to heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds due to thunderstorms are expected over Mamburao, Occidental Mindoro and will also be experienced in Araceli, Palawan which may persist within 1 to 2 hours and may affect nearby areas.

