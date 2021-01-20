New LPA spotted near Romblon

The LPA will move towards the north along with the tail-end of the frontal system or the interaction of cold air which is the northeast monsoon and the warm air coming from the Pacific Ocean.

The state weather bureau is monitoring a new low-pressure area (LPA) northeast of Romblon but said it has a low chance of developing into a storm.

Weather specialist Ariel Rojas of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the LPA was at 20 kilometers northeast of Romblon area near Sibuyan sea as of 3 a.m. Wednesday.

“Ang LPA na ito ay hindi inaasahan na maging bagyo o mababa ang tiyansa na maging bagyo, ngayong araw ito ay kikilos pahilaga at posibleng pumunta diyan sa may Cagayan Valley region kasabay nitong tail-end of frontal system,” he said.

The LPA will move towards the north along with the tail-end of the frontal system or the interaction of cold air which is the northeast monsoon and the warm air coming from the Pacific Ocean.

The Kalayaan Island will experience a temperature level of 25 to 29 degrees Celsius and the city of Puerto Princesa will observe a level of 26 to 30 degrees Celsius throughout the day.

PAGASA raised the gale warning over seaboards of northern Luzon and eastern seaboards of central and southern Luzon, which the wavemeter could reach 4.5 to 5-meter high.

“Ang amihan sa kasalukuyan ay mahina ang epekto at ito ay medyo uurong na paunti pahilaga. Liban sa LPA ay wala na tayong binabantayan na posibleng makaapekto sa ating bansa,” he added.

WP Post Author Rachel Ganancial handles agriculture, business, and lifestyle and entertainment beats. She is also interested in exploring human interest stories. See author's posts