A new low-pressure area (LPA) has been spotted west of Coron, Palawan but it is moving away from the Philippine landmass and is not going to affect any part of the country, according to the latest weather forecast.

Grace Castañeda of PAGASA said the LPA was located 405 kilometers (km) west of Coron town and is embedded in the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) which prevails in Luzon and Visayas area.

“Itong ITCZ ay patuloy na magpapaulan partikular sa bahagi ng Palawan— sa lalawigan ng Palawan ay makararanas tayo ng maulap na kalangitan, na may kalat-kalat na pag-ulan, pagkulog at pagkidlat dahil nga ‘yan sa ITCZ,” she said.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) raised a gale warning advisory over Batanes and Babuyan islands wherein moderate to rough sea conditions will be observed.

“Kung saan hindi natin pinapayagan na pumalaot ang mga kababayan natin na mangingisda at ‘yong may mga maliliit na sasakyang pandagat,” she said.

The waters surrounding the province of Palawan will be slight to moderate sea conditions throughout the day.

An orange warning level has been raised over the Kalayaan Islands, based on the current radar trends.

Areas still likely to be affected are the rivers and tributaries particularly in Abongan, Lian, Bakbakan, Rizal, Caramay, Langogan, Babuyan, Bacungan, Iwahig Penal, Inagawan, Aborlan, Malatgao, Apurawan, Bato-Bato, Aramaywan, Iwahig, Panitian, Pulot, Lamakan, Kinlugan, Iraan, Malabanganm Ilog, Bansang, Conduga, Culasian, Iwahig (Brooke’s Point), Ocayan, Canipaan, and Busuanga.