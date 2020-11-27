New LPA not expected to be a major disturbance

Weather specialist Loriedin De La Cruz of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the LPA is still active and is continuously bringing rains over the larger landmass of Luzon area.

A low-pressure area (LPA) that is currently within the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) has a low chance of developing into a tropical depression and may dissipate within the next 24 hours, according to the local weather bureau.

The center of LPA was located at the vicinity of Bubulong Munti, Bulacan as of 3:00 am.

“Sa ngayon ay nanatiling mababa ang tiyansa na mabuo ito bilang isang bagyo. Inaasahan natin na within the next 24 hours, malaki ang posibilidad na mag-dissipate o malusaw ito,” she said Friday.

The northeast monsoon or Amihan still prevails over northern part of the country while the easterlies is affecting Visayas and Mindanao area, it is bringing moisture particularly at the eastern section of Mindanao.

The Kalayaan island will experience a temperature level from 26 to 31 degrees Celsius while Puerto Princesa City will observe 25 to 32 degrees Celsius level throughout the day.

PAGASA also released a gale warning over northern seaboard of the country due to the effect of northeast monsoon that would be dangerous for fisherfolk and sea transportations.

