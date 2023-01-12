The circulation of the low-pressure area (LPA) is affecting the majority of Southern Luzon, Visayas, and portions of Mindanao, according to PAGASA.

According to weather forecaster Benison Estareja, the LPA is now almost stationary 140 kilometers east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.

“Pagsapit ng Linggo, aasahan na bahagyang aakyat ‘yong low-pressure area somewhere dito sa pagitan ng Bicol Region at Visayas, magpapaulan pa rin sa Southern Luzon,” he said.

On Monday, a convergence of LPA and northeast monsoon is expected, resulting in LPA dissipation.

The shear line, or the line where the wind from the northeast monsoon and the LPA meet, is causing rain to fall.

PAGASA has issued a gale warning for the country’s eastern seaboards due to the northeast monsoon.

