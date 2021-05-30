New LPA enters PAR, named TD ‘Dante’

The new weather system being monitored east of Mindanao has entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) as tropical depression “Dante” with maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour near the center.

Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said as of 3 a.m. today, May 30, Dante was estimated at 1,030 kilometers east of Mindanao and has a gustiness of up to 55 kilometers per hour. It is moving west-northwestward at 15 kilometers per hour.

“Since nasa dagat pa, may kalayuan pa ang sento nito sa ating lupa — in reference to our land mass, makikita natin na wala pa itong significant effect in terms of wind. Dahil sa ngayon, ang nakikita natin ay ang extension nitong bagyo na nagko-cause ng kalat-kalat na pag-ulan sa ilan bahagi ng Mindanao,” said PAGASA weather specialist Loriedin dela Cruz.

PAGASA’s projection said Dante will be at 725 kilometers east of Davao City in 24 hours.

The 5-day weather outlook predicts that the tropical depression will traverse the eastern waters of the country.

Dela Cruz added that there is no tropical cyclone wind signal (TCWS) hoisted yet in any area of the country. Dante is expected to intensify as a tropical storm by Monday afternoon, May 31.

The Kalayaan Islands will observe a temperature level of 25 to 32 degrees Celsius, while the city of Puerto Princesa will have 26 to 32 degrees Celsius throughout the day.

Tropical depression Dante is the fourth storm to enter PAR in 2021.

