The low-pressure area (LPA) located near Mindanao is less likely to develop into a storm, but its trough could bring rains over different parts of the country, according to the PAGASA forecast Monday.

Weather forecaster Obet Badrina said the LPA was estimated at 495 kilometers east southeast of Davao city. The trough or extension can be observed in Northern Mindanao, Caraga, Davao, and portions of Visayas.

“Maliit pa rin ang tiyansa na ito ay maging isang bagyo. Mas nakikita natin ang posibilidad na ito ay malusaw. Gayunpaman, nakikita natin na magiging maulan pa rin partikular ‘yong trough o extension nito partikular sa bahagi ng Mindanao,” he said.

On the other hand, the northeast monsoon prevails over Luzon, where light rains are expected. It is less likely to observe the development of a storm in the next couple of days, he added.

The province of Palawan including Metro Manila, Region 1, Region 3, CALABARZON, and Mindoro provinces may experience fair weather with chances of isolated rains due to the northeast monsoon.

PAGASA also raised a gale warning over northern and eastern seaboards of the country, which wave meter height could reach up to 4.5 meters.

It is raised over Batanes, Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Isabela, northern coast of llocos Norte, Aurora, Northern Quezon including northern and eastern coasts of Polillo Islands, Camarines Norte, northern coast of Camarines Sur, northern and eastern coasts of Catanduanes, eastern coast of Albay, eastern coast of Sorsogon, northern and eastern coasts of Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, eastern coast of Southern Leyte, Dinagat Islands, eastern coast of Surigao del Norte including Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands and Surigao del Sur.

“Sa bahaging ito ng ating bansa, iwasan muna natin ang pumalaot. Lalong-lalo na kapag maliliit ang bangka natin kasi maaaring maging delikado at mapanganib na pumalaot sa lugar na ito ng ating bansa,” he said.

About Post Author