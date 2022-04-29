The state weather bureau is keeping an eye on a new low pressure area (LPA) 1,110 kilometers east of Mindanao that may enter the country’s borders within 24 hours, but it has a minimal chance of turning into a tropical depression.

Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) weather specialist Samuel Duran also said Saturday morning that the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) continues to impact Palawan and Mindanao, while the easterly winds persist across the rest of the country.

“Kung sakaling may mga development dito sa ating binabantayan na low pressure area, ay posible po tayong maglabas ng weather advisory para maging updated yong mga kababayan natin. Sa mga susunod na araw ay posible itong magdulot ng mga pag-ulan dito sa Eastern Mindanao or Eastern Visayas,” Duran said.

It is also predicted that the whole Visayas, Palawan, including Kalayaan Islands and Occidental Mindoro, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Light to moderate winds from the east to southeast will prevail over the Visayas, Palawan (including Kalayaan Islands), and Occidental Mindoro with slight to moderate seas.