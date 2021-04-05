New LPA being monitored inside PAR

The state weather bureau is monitoring a new low-pressure area (LPA) inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), but it is less likely to develop into a storm, it said in a forecast on Monday.

Weather specialist Meno Mendoza of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the LPA was located at 1260 kilometers, east of Basco, Batanes.

“Ang nasabing low-pressure area ay mababa naman ang tiyansa na maging isang ganap na bagyo at sa kasalukuyan at wala naman direktang epekto sa ano man bahagi ng bansa,” he said.

On the other hand, the northeasterly wind flow is affecting the Luzon and Visayas areas. The large portion of the country will experience a fair weather condition within the day.

The Kalayaan islands will observe a temperature level of 26 to 34 degrees Celsius, while the city of Puerto Princesa will have 25 to 32 degrees Celsius throughout the day.

PAGASA said the sea condition around Palawan will be at slight to moderate.

Rachel Ganancial