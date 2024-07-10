Bataraza town is preparing to welcome by the end of the year a new ferry service from Kudat, Malaysia, which is expected to boost its economic development

Mayor Abraham “Abe” Ibba told Palawan News that the new sea connectivity involves a 150-seater ferry that will regularly ply the Kudat-Bataraza route.

“Four hours lang ang biyahe mula Kudat ay makakarating ka na ng Bataraza. Ganoon din yong mga gustong bumiyahe doon,” Ibba said.

The town mayor shared confidence over the actualization of the sea link, as influential businessmen, government leaders, and necessary authorities from both the Philippines and Malaysia are in favor of the project.

The ferry service, he explained, will be under a joint venture with stakeholders in Kudat and will operate three trips per week in Buliluyan Port.

“Tayo na sa Bataraza ang nakipag negotiate nito para matupad na. Yong isa kasing proposal noon, may mga issues pang isinasaayos,” he stated.

The proposed sea link between Kudat and Bataraza, as Ibba explained, holds significant promise for enhancing the lives of residents in both Bataraza and Kudat, extending to other municipalities in southern Palawan.

Economically, he said it is expected to stimulate growth by facilitating increased trade and commerce. Businesses in both areas will benefit from easier access to markets and suppliers across the sea, potentially leading to expanded opportunities for local enterprises.

The improved connectivity can also attract investment, spur job creation, and contribute to overall economic development in both Kudat and Bataraza.

Ibba also mentioned that tourism stands to benefit, as there will be more accessible travel options for tourists from Malaysia who can explore the unique cultural and natural attractions of Palawan.

“This could lead to a boost in tourism-related businesses, such as accommodations, restaurants, at iba pa, hindi lang rin dito sa Bataraza kundi sa iba pang munisipyo. Ito yong katuparan ng ating mga pakikipag-usap sa Malaysia na mangyayari na finally,” the mayor said.