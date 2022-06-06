The National Irrigation Administration (NIA) Palawan plans to tap the Malabangan River for another irrigation project to boost local farmers’ production in Rizal town.

According to the local irrigation management office of NIA, the Malabangan river can produce 2.66 cubic meters per second (CMS), as per the initial assessment of the Land and Water Resource Section Planning Division.

It is a national irrigation project that NIA Palawan wants to build in Barangay Punta Baja in Rizal Town to irrigate 1,755 hectares of farmland.

“The Malabangan river irrigation project has an impact economically and socially, providing farmers with an adequate water supply during the dry season, increasing profit and ensuring food security,” said division manager Engr. Conrado Cardenas, Jr.

From May 22 to 25, NIA Palawan conducted the validation and field inspection of the irrigation project’s pre-feasibility study, which was attended by the engineering section of the NIA regional office and other provincial irrigation management offices in MIMAROPA.

After that, there was a two-day workshop for staff to improve their skills so they could do their jobs better and help run the irrigation project.

The agency added that while the river is under a continuous feasibility study, other activities should be continued, such as discharge measurement, checking the water rights, updating rainfall data, and verifying climatological normal data.