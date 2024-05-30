The Palawan provincial administration has recently inaugurated two new water systems, completing the Coron Water System Project (CWSP), which aims to serve 5,099 households across the town.

These projects—a deep-well water system and a reverse osmosis desalination system—are situated in the villages of Buenavista and Tara, enhancing the availability of safe tap water in this northern tourist hotspot.

Inaugurated on May 23 and 24, these water systems mark the completion of a network comprising 13 water infrastructures across Coron, aimed at improving access to clean drinking water, sanitation, and agricultural water supply.

Funded by a ₱222 million loan, under the administration of Mayor Marjo Reyes, the CWSP was realized with technical guidance from Palawan Water, a key provincial water program started during Jose Alvarez’ term as governor and being continued

Engineer John Gil Ynzon, head of Palawan Water, emphasized the comprehensive support provided from feasibility studies to construction monitoring, ensuring the effective delivery of clean water to local communities.

With eleven other facilities already operational in various barangays, the CWSP hopes to help cover 80% of Coron’s population, based on the 2020 census figures that is around 65,855 dwelling in 23 barangays.

Ynzon said the Tara Level III Water System, which uses advanced reverse osmosis technology powered by solar energy, is aimed at reducing operational costs. This facility alone provides 36 cubic meters of potable water daily to 303 households.

“With the use of solar arrays, we have eliminated the very expensive operational costs, and consequently, residents will now enjoy very affordable potable water,” he stated.

During the inauguration ceremony, Maximo Landtrito, Assistant Regional Director of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Mimaropa, pledged continued support to enhance water quality for Coron’s residents. Landtrito remarked on the critical nature of water resources, calling them “our lifeblood” and highlighted the regional office’s plans to encourage similar projects in other rural areas across the Philippines.

Reflecting on the broader impact, Ynzon shared that the success in Coron has sparked interest from other regions, including Cebu, showcasing the project’s potential as a model for sustainable water management in rural communities.

Ynzon assured that the price of the water will be cheaper compared to the conventional methods used by residences on the island.

“Upon seeing the initiatives of Palawan, particularly the community reverse osmosis desalination treatment facility, it’s highly likely that similar projects will also be applied in booming areas not only in Palawan like Coron and El Nido, but even in Cebu, where inquiries about our RO projects are also being made,” he said.

“Imagine, previously they had to buy from the mainland using boats, but now they can avail of house-to-house delivery,” Ynzon added.