New information has emerged regarding an incident where a member of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) allegedly assaulted and pointed a gun at someone in Barangay Concepcion, Agutaya, in the early hours of February 15.

According to a report from the Palawan Provincial Police Office (PPO) based on their municipal station in Agutaya, the incident occurred following a Valentine’s Day celebration at around 2:30 a.m. on the said day at an elementary school where the suspect, PO2 Edwarson Tagaoc III, 42, was invited.

The investigation by the Agutaya Municipal Police Station (MPS) stated that while Tagaoc was dancing, he overheard Jeffradh Guidoc, 25, a laborer, saying, “”Huwag kayong maniwala dyan sa mga Coast Guard, mayayabang yan, sa police kayo maniwala,” among other things.

It is alleged that Guidoc then spat in front of Tagaoc, sat down at a table, and broke a bottle. This action reportedly angered Tagaoc, who then assaulted Guidoc with his long firearm, hitting him in the chest, and afterwards pointed the weapon at the victim.

An attempt was made to settle the matter amicably at the office of the barangay captain of Concepcion on February 15, but the meeting between Tagaoc and Guidoc failed to result in a resolution.

However, by the evening, representatives from the PCG substation in Concepcion, Guidoc’s party, and an official of the town arrived at the Agutaya MPS office to settle the issue.

In their settlement, Tagaoc agreed to pay ₱11,000 as compensation to avoid any legal action from Guidoc.