New guidelines set for online filing of SSS retirement claims

New guidelines have been set for the online filing of retirement benefit claims by the Social Security System (SSS).

SSS Palawan branch manager Abdultalib Abirin told Palawan News that the guidelines are already in effect here in the province.

Abirin said that with online filing transactions, members no longer need to go to their office. They can complete the process safely in their own homes.

The transaction will go smoothly as long as the record of the member applying has no problem, such as having two or more SSS numbers, which the member would have to fix first at the SSS branch office.

Abirin said that the elderly might find it hard to adapt to this new process because of their hesitance in dealing with the computer.

“Yung mga may edad na, medyo hesitant na yan mag pindot-pindot o mag hawak ng computer. So yun lang yong medyo nakikita kong problema,” said Abirin

“Pero kung tutuusin naman, kapag natutunan natin yung online, hindi lang naman tayo naggaganyan, lahat halos ng mga government agency lalo na mga private banks. So medyo mabilis, useful, costless at saka less sa pagod,” he said.