Budget and Management Secretary Amenah F. Pangandaman has expressed gratitude to the members of Congress passing on the third and final reading House Bill No. 9648 or the New Government Procurement Reform Act (GPRA) on December 12, 2023.

“It was only in October that we presented the amendments to the GPRA hence, we cannot thank enough the House of Representatives for this welcome news. This is a strong testament that the PBBM Administration is united and committed to delivering better public services to our fellow Filipinos,” Pangandaman said.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. pushed the immediate passage of the bill in his 2023 State of the Nation Address alongside six other priority measures.

Pangandama expressed her gratitude to House Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez, for its support that led to the swift approval of the New GPRA.

Pangandaman said that the amendment of the decades-old procurement law, HB No. 9648 aimed to make the government procurement process more transparent, cost-effective, efficient, and attuned to the latest social and technological developments.