Reynaldo Delos Santos, the recently appointed Fire Marshal and Fire Chief Inspector of Puerto Princesa City, has expressed his commitment to tackling concerns pertaining to fire response and firefighting, with a specific focus on the downtown area’s insufficient number of fire hydrants.

Delos Santos, who arrived in Puerto Princesa City on January 25, appeared before the Sangguniang Panlungsod during the regular session on Monday, January 29.

He assumed the role of the city’s Bureau of Fire Protection, succeeding Fire Supt. Nilo Caabay, who, in turn, was appointed as Palawan’s Provincial Fire Marshal.

Councilor Jimmy Carbonell brought up the matter of insufficient fire hydrants in the city, expressing his concerns.

“Ang paniniwala ko ay hindi ito sapat para mabigyan ng proteksyon yung mga kabahayan lalong lalo na sa ating shorelines,” Carbonell said.

“Sa pakikipag-ugnayan niyo siguro sa ating water district para systematic kung ano man yung inyong proposal na magkaroon ng dagdag na hydrants dahil dito sa mga lugar na ito ay halos karamihan ay gawa sa light materials (ang bahay) pati na rin sa mga thickly populated areas at business establishments,” he added.

In response to the councilor’s question, Delos Santos acknowledged the shortage of fire hydrants and assured that he would take steps to address the problem.

Moreover, he stated his intention to persist with the firefighting awareness and education campaign, aiming to make it more accessible to residents in order to enhance response times during fire incidents.

“Based on our experience, napakahalaga nito lalo na with our limited number of available firetrucks, because with a sufficient number of fire hydrants, that will be enough to supply water to our firetrucks, ay magagawa natin ng maayos ang ating firefighting operations,” he said.

“Kailangan nating mapalapit ng husto sa mga mamamayan. Sa ganung paraan, magkakaroon tayo ng direktang komunikasyon sa kanila upang sila ay magkaroon ng kaalaman, magkaroon tayo ng pagtuturo sa ating mga batas, sa ating mga miyembro ng pamatay sunog,” he said.

He explained that sometimes, people are unaware that they can report a fire to their office before it becomes a major incident. Instead, what often occurs is that they call when the fire has already grown significantly, and then BFP is held responsible for the delay.

Delos Santos also said he expects more assistance from the city government for them to improve their services.

“Isang bagay din nga na gaya ng sabi ko ay ikinatutuwa ko yung ilan sa mga programa ng ating alkalde ay yung pagpapagawa ng ilang station (sa mga malalayong barangay) at sana ay maisakatuparan para sa gayon ay maserbisyuhan natin ng mabuti ang Puerto Princesa,” he said.