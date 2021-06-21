new provincial head of the Department of Education (DepEd) Roger Capa.

New DepEd chief vows to be consultative and participatory

The new provincial head of the Department of Education (DepEd), buckling to work following his completion of a mandatory 14-day quarantine isolation, has outlined a policy of transparency and consultation at the schools division office.

Superintendent Roger Capa, who replaced controversial predecessor Natividad Bayubay, presided over his first management committee meeting Wednesday, June 16, underscoring his message with his own style of management.

“Pumunta ako rito hindi upang magbuhay-hari o umastang hari. Pumunta ako rito upang magtrabaho at maglingkod kasama kayo bilang mga opisyal ng division, bilang mga pinuno ng ating mga distrito at ng ating mga paaralan,” he said.

“I know that the next few months would still be a period of adjustments for all of us. So please, don’t feel apprehensive about working with me. I came here not to compete with anybody but to give my all in serving the division,” he added.

Capa arrived in the province on June 7 and had to undergo a mandatory quarantine period.

Addressing education officials, he said that he will be open to hearing all opinions regardless of the position.

“Kaya makakaasa kayo na sa pakikipag-ugnayan at pakikipagtrabaho ko sa inyo at sa paglilingkod ko sa ating division, babantayan ko ang aking mga kilos at salita. You know, as a leader, I have always endorsed collaboration and teamwork among our people, among the people I’ve worked with,” he said.

“Lahat sa atin ay may boses at lahat sa atin ay mahalaga. Hindi nangangahulugan na porke ako ang inyong superintendent ay ako na ang masusunod sa lahat ng oras. at hindi na pakikinggan ang opinion ng iba. Bukas ang loob ko na making sa opinyon ng sino man, ano man ang posisyon na hawak nila,” he added.

He stressed that the support of district heads and school heads is needed in managing the schools’ division of Palawan.

“Hindi ganoon kalawak ang experience ko sa pagma-manage ng mga school. Kaya alam ko na mas marami sa inyo rito sa division ng Palawan ang mas magaling pa kaysa sa akin,” he said.

“From now on, our goal in DepEd Palawan is to work as one big happy family and serve one another with humility and respect. Naniniwala ako na ang una at dapat taglayin ng isang leader, ng isang school head ay right attitude. Remember, our position only gives us authority pero ang ating attitude ang nagbibigay sa atin ng respeto at pagmamahal,” he added.

WP Post Author Rachel Ganancial is one of the junior reporters of Palawan News. She covers agriculture, business, and different feature stories. Her interests are collecting empty bottles, aesthetic earrings, and anything that is color yellow. See author's posts