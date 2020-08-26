New COVID-19 recoveries reported this week

Eleven new COVID-19 recoveries were recorded in Palawan Sunday (August 23) and only one new case was reported Tuesday.

Previously COVID-free town El Nido recorded its second positive case Tuesday (August 25).

According to Municipal Health officer (MHO) Dr. Marian Relucio, the 17-year-old male patient was flagged in Puerto Princesa City upon his arrival after he and his mother started showing symptoms for the virus.

“Family sila na dumating, that time na dumating siya symptomatic yata siya, pagdating sa Puerto noong nagpositive siya isolated kaagad pinaiwan siya doon, ‘yong family niya andito pero pinag-isolate din namin kasi ‘yong mother nagkaroon ng 1-day fever,” Relucio said.

The patient is currently in the city’s quarantine facility.

The town of Dumaran is once more COVID-free after its lone patient recovered Tuesday (August 25), according to the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO).

Brooke’s Point is down to one active case after two patients were announced to have recovered the same day.

Cuyo now has only three active cases after one patient was announced to have recovered on Sunday (August 23).

The towns of Bataraza, Roxas, Culion, Agutaya, Narra, and Magsaysay have one active case each.

Coron still has the highest number of active cases at 19, 15 acquired the virus through close contact with one patient, the deceased 82-year-old female patient. One of the town’s patients was announced to have recovered on Sunday (August 23).

Puerto Princesa City announced four new recoveries on Sunday (August 23), and two new recoveries on Monday (August 24).

(With reports from Jane Tumalac, Ruth Rodriguez, and Romar Miranda)

