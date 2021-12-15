By Aira Genesa Magdayao

The medical personnel assigned at the provincial government’s new molecular laboratory in Barangay Irawan, Puerto Princesa City has passed the proficiency test for SARS-CoV 2 detection conducted by Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM).

The provincial information office (PIO) said the test was part of the licensing process for the molecular laboratory.

Cyrus Cecilio Caabay, medical technologist II and program manager of the molecular lab of Provincial Health Office (PIO), said that four medical technologists undertook the examination at the RITM.

“It’s a one-day proficiency exam kasama diyan ang Nucleic Extraction, PCR Mastermix Preparation, Real Time RT-PCR, interpretation of RT-PCR results at RT-PCR results reporting. So lahat po ‘yan napasahan natin dahil sa collective effort na preparations natin,” Caabay said.

He said that upon the inauguration of the laboratory this year, they immediately submitted the requirements needed to operate the facility.

Caabay said that completion of the requirements became a challenge on their part including training and documents as required by the Department of Health (DOH).

“Medyo madugo po talaga ang process ng pag-comply ng requirements, mula po sa training as part na pre-requisite for application, marami pong hinihingi na supporting documents ang ating DOH upang ma-secure po na safe at secure ang ating laboratory gayundin po ang paghahanda sa proficiency exam natin para sa pinakahihintay nating License to operate certificate mula sa DOH,” Caabay said.

He said they are currently waiting for the release of the laboratory’s License to Operate (LTO) from the DOH.

Currently, the Provincial Health Office is still conducting various diagnostic tests through Environmental Sanitation and Public Health Laboratory (ESPHL) particularly in clinical laboratories such as hematology, chemistry, serology, clinical microscopy, microbiology, water analysis and drug testing.