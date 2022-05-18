Even before the pandemic began, door-to-door delivery service already existed. When the coronavirus forced many individuals to stay at home, the demand for online-ordered groceries, food, and other goods delivered directly to your door soared and has continued to rise.

As the demand for door-to-door delivery increases, a Palawan-based company has positioned itself to address this for secure, socially-distanced, and convenient services.

Errandio, a company founded in the first quarter of this year, is already offering a variety of services at reasonable prices to meet the requirements of the customers.

Camille Francisco, marketing associate, said that despite the proliferation of delivery services, Errandio stands out as the most affordable courier in town.

- Advertisement -

“Kaya naisipan na maglagay ng Errandio delivery service para meron kaming mas mababa na delivery rate na maaabot ng aming clients. Affordable, budget-friendly sa mga gusto magpa-deliver,” she said.

Errandio, a subsidiary of Excellcom, provides package pick-up and delivery, meal delivery, grocery shopping at supermarkets and public markets, transportation services, bill payment, and various favors.

Errandio commits to provide affordable delivery services to Palaweño

The delivery rate begins at P38.00 for the first barangay and increases by P10.00 for each subsequent barangay. This rate is roughly half that of Excellcom.

“Gusto namin na kami ang i-consider nila sa everyday transaction since errand siya, si Errandio. Sa Errandio ay fast transaction, pang-mabilisan,” admin representative Alyssa Portos said.

Errandio has over 30 partner merchants and is still open to working with other stores. It extends delivery up to different towns in mainland Palawan and in the municipality of Coron. It also responds to other services which are over the limit of Excellcom.

Aside from a reasonable fee, it also places a premium on the work of its riders, with 80 percent of the payment going to them. According to Francisco, its five riders ensure the quality of services supplied to Palaweños.

“Meron mga malalayo na mga nagpapa-deliver, hindi matatalo sa rider doon sa rate. Ang target market namin ngayon is pang-masa, kailangan ma-afford siya kahit sa baba,” she said.

“Lalo na ‘yong may small businesses, ‘yon din ang tulong ng Errandio. Mas advisable siya sa may mga business,” Portos added.

Errandio may be contacted through their official page at http://www.facebook.com/errandiodelivery and contact through 09363101676.