The city government has inaugurated the 261-meter concrete farm-to-market road leading to BISOR Phase 11 in Barangay Bacungan yesterday, July 7.

Engineer Jovenee Sagun of the City Planning Development Office (CPDO), said Bacungan residents will benefit from the road project, particularly the farmers, who would now be able to quickly transport their produce to the market.

Fresh and high-quality products can be sold at better prices, while vehicles save time and fuel using the route.

It also opens up new tourist destinations in Puerto Princesa City, including a river at the end of the paved road. Even before it was paved, tourists were already visiting the river.

Three kilometers from the river are the Tibag and White Castle Falls.

The road, costing ₱4,864,552.51, spans 261 meters with a width of 6.1 meters. Assistant City Engineer Aries Grande explained that it is only 30 meters away from the river, requiring a setback in case a bridge is built.

Barangay Captain Gualberto Manaed requested improvements to the road leading to the falls, stating that even leveling and graveling would greatly ease travel.

In response, the city government led by Mayor Lucilo Bayron, instructed Engr. Grande to study the area and propose a plan for inclusion in any supplemental budget to expedite its completion.

In his message, Mayor Bayron emphasized that beyond the project’s mentioned benefits, he wants to see residents become self-sufficient and able to grow their own food.

Joining Mayor Bayron at the inauguration were Councilors Patrick Hagedorn, Herbert Dilig, Carl Dylan Aquino, Luis Marcaida III, former congressman and governor Baham Mitra, and several department heads of the city government.