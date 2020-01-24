New community-run tourist attractions developed in Puerto Princesa

Mangrove paddle boat tour at Nagsaguipi River. The CBST site also offers firefly watching at night. (Photo courtesy of Salvacion Eco-Tour)

City tourism senior operations, promotions, and marketing division chief Michie Meneses said Thursday that the new CBST site projects are Magic Island in Barangay Macarascas, Nagsaguipi River in Brgy. Salvacion, and the forest park in Barangay Sta. Monica.

The city government recently said it has completed the development of three additional Community-Based Sustainable Tourism (CBST) projects.

City tourism senior operations, promotions, and marketing division chief Michie Meneses said Thursday that the new CBST site projects are Magic Island in Barangay Macarascas, Nagsaguipi River in Brgy. Salvacion, and the forest park in Barangay Sta. Monica.

“Yan ang mga bago natin na mga CBST sites. Actually nauna na ‘yong Nagsaguipi sa Salvacion noong nakaraan pa,” she said.

There are presently 25 CBST sites developed by the city tourism office.

Existing CBSTs are as follows: Honda Bay Island Hopping Tour, Pambato Reef Snorkeling, Bacungan Mangrove River Cruise, Maoyon River Cruise and Rafting, Babuyan Twin Sandbars, Sabang Sea Ferry-PPUR, Mangrove Paddleboat Tour, Isla Felomina Diving Site, Buenavista View Deck/Ulugan Bay, Iwahig Firefly Watching.

Taraw Cave, Ugong Rock, Jungle Trail, Batak Cultural Village, Plaza Cuartel, Palawan Ecological Adventure Trail, Kayulo Falls, Bahile, Olangoan Waterfalls, Floating Fish Cages, Nagtabon Beach, Sabang Falls, Salakot Waterfalls, Langogan Village-Arutayan Falls, Hundred Caves, and the Wonder Paradise Cave.

Related

About the Author Aira Genesa Magdayao is the chief of correspondents of Palawan News. She covers politics, government policies, tourism, health, and sports. Her interests are exploring different places and food.