The new area manager of the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) assured passengers on Monday that they can anticipate safer and more secure airports in Palawan, and that he will examine facility issues to improve services.

Mohammad Naga Rascal, who recently replaced Atty. Rafael Tatlonghari as manager of CAAP Area IV, said his primary responsibility is to implement civil aviation policies to ensure safe and effective air travel that people can trust.

Rascal, who assumed his post on January 31, claimed that even though security at the international airport in the city is above and beyond satisfactory, it is essential to stress this on a daily basis because it is the foundation of customer trust.

“Bukas there will be an airport security meeting, I’m the chairman, pupulungin ko sila—dalawa lang naman ang kailangan sa airport—security and cleanliness,” Rascal said.

He stated that he will also conduct inspections in San Vicente and Coron to ensure that security protocols are adhered to in order to prevent any untoward occurrences.

Concerning cleanliness, he said that it’s important to have clean toilets because that’s what can affect how people see their management.

“Yong dala ko, safety and cleanliness of the airport. Kapag puwede kang matulog at puwede kang kumain sa toilets, ibig sabihin malinis. Unang una, ang impression dyan, kung anong ganda ng terminal, pero marumi [ang toilets,] it will boomerang sa management,” he said, stating that on his first day, he led his personnel to do Oplan Linis at the Puerto Princesa International Airport.

Rascal was a former security guard who rose to the ranks in CAAP before managing around 11 airports in the country. He is also a doctor of public administration (DPA).

About Post Author