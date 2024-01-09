Researchers from the Coleopterological Research Center at the Institute of Life Sciences and Technologies, Daugavpils University in Latvia, and the Institute of Agriculture and Life Sciences at Davao Oriental State University have discovered a new species of the Philippine longhorn beetle fauna.

This particular species, named Atrichocera palawana, represents the first record of the genus in the Philippine archipelago.

Researchers Arvīds Barševskis and Milton Norman Dejadena Medina noted that this discovery contributes to the global understanding of the distribution of Atrichocera species, of which only four are known worldwide.

“The Philippine longhorn beetle fauna has been intensively studied in recent years. Many new species are discovered and described every year,” the researchers said in the published article.

“The discovery of a new species of the genus Atrichocera in the Philippine archipelago significantly adds to the information on the distribution of its species in the world fauna,” they added.

According to the published article, the beetle exhibits an elongated brown body and distinctive, rough-surfaced elytra with protruding sharp ends. It measures 11.8 mm in length and 4.4 mm in maximal width.

“The new species differs from Borneo’s Atrichocera moultoni Aurivillius, 1911 by a different pattern on the elytra: there is no black longitudinal band behind the scutellum, along the suture extending to the middle and then dividing into two obliquely widened bands and one detached oval spot before the apex,” the researchers noted.

The beetle was identified using a holotype deposited in the beetle collection of the Coleopterological Research Centre, Institute of Life Sciences and Technology at Daugavpils University. It was collected in Palawan, which inspired the etymology of the newly discovered species.