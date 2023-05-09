The Regalo ng Kilit Foundation, in partnership with the municipal government, has generously gifted Calauit and Dipuyai elementary schools in Busuanga town with newly built basketball and volleyball courts, providing the students with a new space to enjoy and participate in sports.

The turnover ceremony of the sport facilities on May 4 marked their completion with Dr. Manny Reyes, the founder of the Regalo ng Kilit Foundation, leading the ceremony. The basketball and volleyball courts were funded with P500,000 from the foundation, and the local government also provided additional support.

The project aims to promote the importance of sports and physical fitness among the students.

Busuanga expressed its gratitude to Dr. Reyes and the Regalo ng Kilit Foundation for their generosity and for providing a valuable asset to the community and the youth. (R. Rodriguez)

