[Updated] The ₱2 billion loan acquired by the provincial government from the Development Bank of the Philippines recently will be primarily used for infrastructure projects, especially to enhance readiness in responding to natural calamities, according to Provincial Engineering Office officer-in-charge Engr. Aireen Laguisma.

Laguisma explained to the media during the Arampangan sa Kapitolyo on Friday morning, December 29, that the loan aims to prepare Palawan to be more climate resilient, considering the calamities that it had experienced in the first quarter of 2023.

“So itong loan focuses on road development to ensure the connectivity and accessibility of the communities in case of natural disasters. We have allotted ₱1.4 billion for road concreting that will cover 76 kilometers provincewide. And also, part of this loan is a flood control program worth ₱300 million,” Laguisma explained.

“During the first quarter of this year, nagkaroon ng flooding sa south and most of the existing road structures were damaged because of lack of slope protection, so nag overflow yung tubig,” she said.

Additionally, construction of the forward operating bases that will also serve as mini-capitols will be funded by the loan.

“In line with the disaster preparedness of the province, we are ready here in Puerto Princesa, but how are we going to provide an immediate response kung sa mga munisipyo so we have allotted ₱300 for two FOBs, which will also serve as mini-capitols,” Laguisma said.

The FOB will be located in Barangay Abo-abo, Sofronio Española, for the southern part of the province, and in Poblacion, Taytay, for the north. These FOBs will also serve as mini-capitols, aligning with the provincial government’s commitment to being more accessible to the people.

Meanwhile, Provincial Treasurer Elino Mondragon stated that the release of the new loan will depend on the implementation of the projects, which will be evaluated based on the accomplishment report from the contractor.

Mondragon also noted that the new loan package increases the total loan of the provincial government to approximately ₱5.44 billion.

In addition to the new loan, Mondragon mentioned that the provincial government has an outstanding balance of ₱494.22 million from Landbank, ₱196.69 million from the Development Bank of the Philippines, and ₱570.27 million from the Municipal Development Fund (MDF), also through Landbank, along with ₱334.91 million from the Philippine Veterans’ Bank.