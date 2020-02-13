Netizens get crafty on tricycle ban

Puerto Princesans, in an online poll conducted by Palawan News, shared comical inputs on how to commute around the city.

Facebook netizens got crafty in findings ways to alleviate transportation difficulty in the city, following the implementation of the tricycle ban on national roads.

Puerto Princesans, in an online poll conducted by Palawan News, shared comical inputs on how to commute around the city.

Certain netizens jokingly advocated in bringing back the “karitela”, pointing out with humor on the inconvenience experienced by the “rich people” sharing lanes with three-wheeled vehicles.

“Kalesa na lang, hila ng kabayo, para sa outer lane ang daan sa damuhan para di sagabal sa mga naka four wheels. Kawawa naman mga mayayaman na naka 4 wheels. Naaabala ng mga tricycle,” one netizen said.

Some serious talks also circulated which promote “biking” as alternative transport, while simultaneously targeting health and environmental-conscious means saying, “Bike—natulungan mo pa katawan mo at kalikasan.”

The majority of the netizens expressed disappointment, citing that the problem is not only an individual but a collective concern that must be addressed by the government.

“Hindi kailangan ng diskarte sa problems ngayon. Ibalik muna ang tricycle hanggang wala pang ibang naiisip na alternatibong paraan para masolusyunan ang hinaing ng commuters,” one user said pointing out that, “Napakaliit lang ng city at isa lang ang main highway. Mapalad ang mga may sariling sasakyan kasi hindi nila naiintindihan ang hirap ng commuters. Hanggat walang solution, ibalik ang tricycle. Wag na pong ipagsiksikan yang motor/habal style na yan dahil delikado lalo na sa bata at kababaihan.”

The Highway Patrol Group (HPG) on February 6 started to enforce the national directive banning three-wheeled vehicles along the major roads in the city which resulted in a significant drop in tricycle operations causing “severe inconvenience” to the commuting public.

