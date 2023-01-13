Netizens took to social media to defend Singapore-based Filipina teenager Zoe Gabriel, who went viral for her video proudly sharing her first $80 (P4,390) Charles and Keith tote as her first “luxury” bag.

Gabriel was criticized by bashers who claimed that Charles and Keith do not constitute “luxury.”

Amy Perez, a host for Showtime, flaunted her Charles and Keith bag, celebrating its adorable design and versatility.

“Hindi po ito pinadala ng Charles and Keith, ha? Binili ko po ito dahil talagang na inlove ako sa kanya,” the showbiz personality said.

Indonesian TikToker Fauzi Azzhar clapped back at those who said the brand was not luxurious while flexing his bag in a post.

“I just got my new Charles and Keith bag! Wait, what? It’s not luxury? Your face is not luxury!” he said.

Gabriel in a video post responded to her bashers, telling them that her family’s living conditions in Singapore taught her to appreciate things no matter how insignificant others think they are, especially if they were purchased with his father’s hard earned money.

“Growing up I didn’t have a lot. My family didn’t have a lot. We couldn’t buy new things as simple as bread from Bread Talk. That kind of thing was such a luxury to us when we moved here in Singapore,” she narrated.

Gabriel and her father visited the Charles and Keith headquarters in Singapore last Thursday at the invitation of the company’s founder and owner.

“We had such an amazing opportunity to visit @charleskeithofficial’s headquarters, and learn[ed] more about the behind-the-scenes! It was so fun, everybody was so nice and accommodating. Thank you to everybody who has shown their support!!! Without you, we would never be here,” Gabriel she said in her post.

