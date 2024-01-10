For young professional Maddy, the price of the engagement ring her partner gives her reflects how her partner perceives her worth.

James, her boyfriend for over three years, was among the netizens who commented on the Palawan News Facebook poll about whether the price of an engagement ring is a big deal to those planning to tie the knot soon.

“Pwede na ba yung laruan na singsing?” James jokingly commented, tagging Maddy.

“Pwede pero kakainin mo,” Maddy quipped.

Maddy explained that her reaction was based on how well she knows her boyfriend.

“Kasi [si James] naman more than capable sa ganun, so kapag binigyan niya ako ng ₱299 worth na [engagement] ring, ibig sabihin parang ganun yung worth ko,” she told Palawan News.

“Saka, kaya niyang bumili, like ng mga shoes na bet nya talaga kahit ₱7k, so, parang kapag binigyan niya ako ng mumurahing ring, mas importante pa sa akin yung sapatos?,” she continued.

However, Maddy concedes that it is basic courtesy to be grateful for what has been given to you, especially if it is a gift.

“Pero like if yung jowa mo ganun lang talaga yung kaya niya, tapos binigay niya pa sayo eh di thankful ka na dapat doon,” she said.

The survey results posted by Palawan News on January 7 reveal that for the majority of online respondents, the value of an engagement ring is secondary to the commitment of a partner willing to spend their life with you.

This view is echoed by 444 individuals.

“Binigyan ka nga ng gold or kahit diamond ring, pa lokong asawa naman pala mapapangasawa mo. Kung may magbigay man kahit tig ₱250 basta sincere talaga matuloy lang wedding nyo, at sa ngayon un plang kinaya nya, baka mas ikapasalamat mo pa, pwede ka naman bigyan ng mamahaling singsing later along your journey as couple,” musician Jemphel Rempana commented.

“May mga engagement na walang ibinibigay na ring. Ang importante nagmamahalan kayo ng totoo at tunay hanggang sa huli,” Josephine Nilasa, a government employee said.

Meanwhile, 105 users believe that the worth of the engagement ring matters.

“Yes, big deal. Because a man that truly loves you would give his very best to show it, in action or on the things he give/share/offer sayo. If you can afford nya at yon lang binigay nya sayo, your feeling is valid. Your value is not based on the ring, but on effort and kaya nya. Would he give his best for the soon to be family or ok lang ba sa “basta meron or kong ano lang”. Assess both ends, and if love prevails. Go push!,” Agnes Arcillas posted.

“Nasasabi niyo lang yan kasi hindi kayo ang binigyan. Basta ako cancel na agad, walang future. Charot, baka mabasa ng magpopropose sa akin. Parinig lang,” Gine Maglente quipped.

The poll followed a recent social media post by a future bride expressing her disappointment upon receiving an engagement ring worth ₱299 from her partner.

The ring in question, believed to be from the Japanese-inspired jewelry brand Mikana, has stirred curiosity online. Mikana offers various 18k gold-plated jewelry pieces at budget-friendly prices, including a ring for ₱299, suspected to be the one featured in the post.

Mikana said the ring’s stone is crafted from “cubic zircon crystals or cubic zirconia,” which closely resemble natural diamonds. However, it’s worth noting that, unlike diamonds, the luster of cubic zirconia tends to fade within two years.