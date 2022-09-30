Online shopping platform Shopee has received flak from netizens after reports of downsizing its workforce by laying off its employees while hiring known Marcos-supporter Toni Gonzaga as its new brand ambassador.

The Singapore-based e-commerce giant reportedly plans to downsize its workforce as an effort to “optimize operating efficiency with the goal of achieving self-sufficiency” in their business.

This didn’t sit well with some netizens as the announcement of hiring multimedia artist Toni Gonzaga surfaced in time with the companies supposed austerity measures.

“May budget sa new endorser pero sa workers wala. Ang labo!” twitter user @BIENsays posted.

Social media influencer Ate Dick also posted “Paalam Shopee” on twitter.

Online Kpop shop GganbuPH announced their withdrawal from the platform.

“Starting today, gganbuph will not be using shopee anymore. No worries, we’ll still ship all pending transactions. We refuse to support a company that laid off hundreds of workers just to give a platform to an enabler. We hope you understand!” GganbuPH said on twitter.

#ByeShopee has been 4th trending topic while #Shopee remains on top earning over 267,000 tweets.

