A netizen took to social media to express his dismay after discovering larvae in the traditional Filipino beef dish, bulalo, at an El Nido restaurant.

Karl Jarre Buyante shared a photo on the El Nido Forum Facebook group showing larvae floating in the bulalo soup he and his girlfriend ordered, leaving them shocked to find larvae inside the meat of their dish.

While not naming the restaurant, Buyante urged local food businesses in the town to guarantee the cleanliness and contamination-free status of their served dishes.

“I’m making this post as a reminder to all local restaurant owners and employees: Serving CLEAN and safe food is at least a BASIC necessity,” he said

“El Nido thrives on tourism, and issues like this should not be overlooked. Please, let’s uphold high standards in food hygiene for the wellbeing of our guests and the reputation of our community,” he added.

Another netizen named Ju Malon also explained in his comment on the FB post of Palawan News that perhaps the meat was not washed properly and was just cooked directly.

He said Buyante and his girlfriend had consumed about half of the dish, initially unaware of any issue, as the larvae were not visible on the surface. It was only after they cut into the meat that the fly larvae floated on the soup and became apparent.

“Siguro yong karne naip*t*n ng bangaw. Tapos di hinugasan deritso na lang niluto. Nakain na ni Karl at gf nya yong half nyan kasi di pa naman lumutang at first. Nung nahalukay na ang karne ayon na. Lumutang na mga larvae ng bangaw.

No worries, inform po namin ang Municipal Sanitation Office after Christmas para sa aksyon na gagawin. Dahil we really love our place naman. Di kami naninira kaya no resto name mention. Taga dito din kami. The post is for awareness lang naman para check your food first bago lapangin,” he said.

He mentioned that the post on the El Nido Forum was meant to be published last week, but it was only approved earlier today, suggesting that the incident of finding larvae in the restaurant meal actually occurred last week.

Palawan News contacted El Nido’s tourism officer, Shairmaine Hadj Nur, about the food safety and sanitation issue. She said she has coordinated with the municipal health officer but is yet to receive a response.