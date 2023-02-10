A random act of kindness by a netizen went viral after he offered a free meal to a foreigner he found eating leftovers in a restaurant inside a mall in Bacolod.

SherVan Anderson Aloria Cusio shared on Facebook that when he saw the foreigner, he was instantly reminded of his father.

Cusio said that he noticed the foreigner waiting for other people to eat and then eating their leftovers.

“Nakita ko ni sa SM ang foreigner nadumduman ko c dad Anyway..nakita ko siya ga hulat matapos kaon ang iban na customer matapos kaon tapos ang left over gina kaon ya, (Nung nakita ko sa SM yung foreigner naisip ko si Dad. Anyway, nakita ko sya na hinihintay matapos kumain yung ibang customer tapos kinakain nya yung tira nila),” he said in a vernacular.

He then approached the foreigner and bought him a decent meal.

The foreigner even inquired if he was Filipino, to which he responded affirmatively.

Cusio said he felt happy after he noticed that the foreigner felt good after finishing his meal.

“Kita ko sa tsura ya nalipay cya kay nka kaon sa tsakto kag happy man ko kay na ubos ygd ang pagkaon ya, (Nakita ko sa hitsura niya na masaya sya dahil nakakain siya ng tamang pagkain. Tsaka happy rin ako dahil naubos niya talaga yung pagkain niya),” he said.

Cusio also encouraged other netizens to “Spread the Love” in his post.

Since then, his post has received 4.1k shares and 696 reactions.

“Nice one, boss! We will never know his real story, but importante nakatulong ka,” Leo Martin Cuenca Abao commented.

“Plus 100 points ka sa langit Kuya Shervan,” said Facebook user Gero Gamarcha.

