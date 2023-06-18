The world’s love affair with K-Romance is reaching new heights, and Netflix is here to keep the flame burning. With six exciting new Korean romance series set to debut in the coming months, get ready to have your heartstrings tugged like never before.

According to recent statistics, the global viewership of Netflix’s K-Romance titles has tripled between 2018 and 2022. Surprisingly, over 90% of this viewership comes from outside South Korea, proving that K-Romance has captured the hearts of audiences worldwide.

Netflix is thrilled by this overwhelming response and is committed to delivering more heartfelt and captivating stories to its dedicated fans.

Don Kang, vice president of Content (Korea), acknowledges the universal appeal of Korean shows and their ability to resonate with audiences across different cultures.

“We’re genuinely humbled by how our emotive Korean shows have found a home in the hearts of global audiences through Netflix, stretching from the U.S., Europe, South America, and beyond. Our stories touch on the universal aspects of life – love, heartbreak, and tenderness, while also providing a peek into the unique facets of Korean culture. Netflix’s commitment to forging this profound global connection is something we’re truly excited about,” Kang said.

Wooyeon Yang, director of Content (Korea), said the craft and dedication of their content creators in portraying the delicate dynamics and evolving emotions of their characters are truly remarkable.

“Creators have dedicated themselves to painting the delicate dynamics and evolving emotions of our characters,” adds Yang.

The crafting of the hallmark slow-burning intensity of K-romances, along with their wholesome appeal, shapes an undeniably “endearing genre that strikes a chord with global viewers”, she believes.

One of the key factors contributing to the expanding popularity of K-Romance is Netflix’s investment in subtitling and dubbing. Yang emphasizes the profound impact of this effort, stating, “Despite the diversity of languages, the common thread of understanding and accessing Korean content seems to be a key strength that has set Netflix as a trendsetter.”

By providing subtitles and dubbing in multiple languages, she said Netflix ensures that viewers worldwide can fully immerse themselves in the emotions and nuances of K-Romance.

Here’s a sneak peek at the upcoming K-Romance series that will make your heart skip a beat:

1. See You in My 19th Life (premiering June 17) – This spinoff from a popular webtoon follows Shin Hye-sun as a heroine who can remember all her past lives. In her 19th life, she tries to reconnect with a man she fell for in her 18th life, only to discover he has become cold and distant. Will love prevail across lifetimes?

2. King the Land (premiering June 17) – Former K-Pop idols Jun-ho and Yoona make their acting debut as they portray characters in this workplace romance. A wealthy heir, known for despising fake smiles, encounters a girl who smiles as part of her job. Sparks fly as they go from enemies to lovers.

3. Behind Your Touch – Comedy, suspense, and romance blend together in this series featuring Han Ji-min as a veterinarian with a unique gift of psychometry. She teams up with a detective to solve neighborhood crimes.

4. Destined with You – Cho Boa and Rowoon (also a K-Pop idol) bring their star power to this enchanting saga. Rowoon plays a successful lawyer haunted by a family curse, while Cho portrays an ordinary civil servant who holds the key to breaking it.

5. A Time Called You (Premiering in the third quarter of 2023) – Ahn Hyo-seop and Jeon Yeo-been star in this time-slip romance. Jeon’s character travels back in time and meets a man (played by Ahn) who bears a striking resemblance to her late boyfriend. The twist? Both actors take on dual roles, adding layers of complexity to the story.

6. Doona! (Premiering in the fourth quarter of 2023) – Yang Se-jong and Suzy, a former K-Pop sensation, team up in this captivating series that combines K-Romance with the electrifying world of K-Pop. A college student and a former idol find themselves living together, starting off with mutual misunderstanding and dislike, but eventually discovering love and trust amidst the pressures of fame.

With these six new series on the horizon, K-Romance fans have a lot to look forward to.

Brace yourselves for heart-stirring moments, captivating storylines, and the undeniable magic that only K-Romance can deliver. Get ready t