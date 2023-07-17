Netflix has recently announced the upcoming production of “The Trunk,” an intriguing mystery series that boasts the stellar talents of Korean actors Seo Hyun-jin and Gong Yoo.

The highly-anticipated show revolves around a captivating storyline that delves into a web of unexpected events and concealed secrets triggered by the discovery of a mysterious trunk submerged in a lake.

Renowned for her transformative performances in popular dramas such as “Another Miss Oh” and “The Beauty Inside,” Seo Hyun-jin will portray In-ji, an enigmatic employee of the matchmaking organization, NM.

Gong Yoo, celebrated for his memorable roles in hit series like “Guardian: The Lonely and Great God” and movies including “Train to Busan,” as well as his recent appearances in Netflix originals “Squid Game” and “The Silent Sea,” will take on the character of Jeong-won, a solitary music producer who unexpectedly finds himself in a marriage contract with In-ji.

In an ironic twist, Jeong-won encounters his “second wife” In-ji through a contract-based marriage service arranged by his ex-wife, Seo-yeon. However, their lives are thrown into turmoil when the discovery of a mysterious trunk from the lake unravels a series of secrets and events connected to the matchmaking service.

Penned by Park Eun-young, the talented writer behind “Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth,” and directed by the acclaimed Kim Gyu-tae, known for his work on “Our Blues,” “The Trunk” is expected to captivate audiences with its unique storyline and the captivating on-screen chemistry between Seo Hyun-jin and Gong Yoo.

The series will be exclusively available for streaming on Netflix, further enhancing its anticipation and appeal.