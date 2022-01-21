Are you ready for the talk of the ton?

Netflix and Shondaland television productions company have released eight new images for the first look at Bridgerton’s second season, a massively successful period drama series about high society in Britain during the late Regency.

The second season’s premiere date has been set for March 25, 2022, and the series will center on Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s (Jonathan Bailey) as he sets out to find a suitable wife and love.

Bridgerton. (L to R) Bessie Carter as Prudence Featherington, Polly Walker as Lady Portia Featherington, Harriet Cains as Philipa Featherington, Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington in episode 201 of Bridgerton. Cr. Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2022

Bridgerton. (L to R) Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington, Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton in episode 207 of Bridgerton. Cr. Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2022

Lord Anthony’s search for a debutante who fulfills his high criteria, driven by his obligation to protect the family name, appears doomed until Kate (Simone Ashley) and her younger sister Edwina (Charithra Chandran) Sharma arrive from India.

When he begins courting Edwina, Kate realizes the true nature of his objectives — a true love match isn’t high on his priority list — and vows to do everything she can to prevent the marriage.

Bridgerton. (L to R) Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma, Charithra Chandran as Edwina Sharma in episode 201 of Bridgerton. Cr. Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2022

Bridgerton. (L to R) Phoebe Dyvenor as Daphne Basset, Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton in episode 203 of Bridgerton. Cr. Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2022

However, the verbal sparring matches between Kate and Lord Anthony only serve to pull them closer together, further complicating issues on both sides.

Across Grosvenor Square, the Featheringtons must welcome the new heir to their estate, as Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) continues to navigate the ton while keeping her greatest secret hidden from those closest to her.

Bridgerton. Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte in episode 202 of Bridgerton. Cr. Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2022

Bridgerton. (L to R) Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton, Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton, Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton in episode 202 of Bridgerton. Cr. Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2022

Shondaland’s Bridgerton is executive produced by Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, and Chris Van Dusen for Netflix. Van Dusen also serves as showrunner and creator.

The series also stars Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury), Lorraine Ashbourne (Mrs. Varley), Harriet Cains (Philipa Featherington), Bessie Carter (Prudence Featherington), Shelley Conn (Mary Sharma), Nicola Coughlan (Penelope Featherington), Phoebe Dynevor (Daphne Basset), Ruth Gemmell (Violet Bridgerton), Florence Hunt (Hyacinth Bridgerton), Martins Imhangbe (Will Mondrich), Claudia Jessie (Eloise Bridgerton), Calam Lynch (Theo Sharpe), Luke Newton (Colin Bridgerton), Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), Luke Thompson (Benedict Bridgerton), Will Tilston (Gregory Bridgerton), Polly Walker (Portia Featherington), Rupert Young (Jack), and Julie Andrews as the voice of Lady Whistledown. The series is inspired by Julia Quinn’s novels.