Netflix has confirmed that it will release the Korean adaptation of the global hit La Casa de Papel, which will take the title “Money Heist: Korea-Joint Economic Area”.

Netflix released a special teaser alongside the announcement, generating further buzz and providing sneak looks at the final images.

Money Heist: Korea-Joint Economic Area will narrate a genius strategist and his talented crew, composed of top-class thieves, attempting to pull off an unprecedented heist in the Korean Peninsula. The story portrays unexpected twists and turns as the crew stage a hostage while facing inexplicable challenges. All eyes are focused on the background and definition behind the title Joint Economic Area.

Watch the Special Teaser: A Sneak Peek of the Korean crew’s symbolic mask!

The special teaser illustrates the Professor – performed by Yoo Ji-tae – in front of a wall filled with unique masks, including traditional Korean and the iconic Salvador Dali mask from the original Spanish series. As he reaches out to choose the symbolic mask for the heist, the scene transits, unrevealing the Professor’s final choice to the viewers. Furthermore, along with Seon Woojin – Team leader of the Crisis Negotiation team performed by Kim Yunjin – the attractive visuals of each eight heist members along with their city-name alias are introduced: Berlin (Park Hae-soo); Tokyo (Jun Jong-seo); Moscow (Lee Won-jong); Denver (Kim Ji-hun); Nairobi (Jang Yoon-ju); Rio (Lee Hyun-woo); Helsinki (Kim Ji-hoon); and Oslo (Lee Kyu-ho).

The special teaser ignites curiosity and hype about how the global hit series La Casa de Papel will translate into the Korean context. Money Heist: Korea-Joint Economic Area will be released in 2022, only on Netflix.