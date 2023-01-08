Wednesday, the record-breaking smash hit on Netflix, will be returning for a second season, the streaming service has confirmed.

More information, as well as the specifics of season two, will be made available at a later time, it said.

“It’s been incredible to create a show that has connected with people across the world. Thrilled to continue Wednesday’s tortuous journey into season two. We can’t wait to dive head first into another season and explore the kooky spooky world of Nevermore. Just need to make sure Wednesday hasn’t emptied the pool first,” Tudum.com creators, showrunners, and executive producers Alfred Gough and Miles Millar said.

Wednesday, a dark comedy television series based on the character Wednesday Addams (played by actress Jenna Ortega) and produced by MGM Television, continues to have a profound cultural impact across entertainment, the internet, music, and fashion.

Watch the Season 2 announcement here.

Since the series premiered in November 2022, the iconic “Wednesday dance” that Ortega choreographed herself has been consistently trending on various social media platforms, especially Tiktok.

Trendsetters on the Douyin short-form video hosting service have been imitating her dance with its original song Goo Goo Muck by The Cramps and Lady Gaga’s Bloody Mary.

Fan-generated content featuring Bloody Mary resulted in a greater than 1,800% increase in the song’s Spotify streams compared to the month prior to the series’ premiere. Even Lady Gaga joined in the festivities.

“Wednesday is now one of the most successful series ever on Netflix. It ranks #2 on the Most Popular (English) TV list with 1.237 Billion hours viewed within its first 28 days,” Netflix said.

“More than 182 Million households have seen the series since its debut. (1.237B hours divided by 6.8 hours),” it added.

Wednesday surpassed 1 billion hour views just three weeks after its release, joining Stranger Things 4 and Squid Game as the third title to reach this milestone in its first 28 days.

“The series broke the record for the most hours viewed in a week for an English-language TV series on Netflix – not once, but twice – when it debuted in the #1 spot with a record breaking 341.23M hours viewed, and again in its second week with a staggering 411.29M hours viewed,” Netflix added.

On TikTok, #WednesdayAddams has amassed over 22 Billion views, while its soundtrack reached #1 on the iTunes Soundtrack chart where it remained in the Top 10 for three weeks. Wednesday Addams, the artist, now has over 1 Million followers on Spotify.

On Spotify, “Goo Goo Muck” by The Cramps saw a streaming increase of more than 9.5K% compared to the month prior to the series release.

With over 80 Million views and counting, fans can’t get enough of the cast’s reaction to the iconic dance scene video, according to Netflix.

Wednesday’s viral makeup look has been searched for and viewed over 100 million times by fans on TikTok, and products are in high demand with select items selling out at retailers like Hot Topic, MAC and Cakeworthy.

Wednesday’s years as a student at Nevermore Academy, where she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the murder mystery that entangled her parents 25 years ago, all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore, are chronicled in Season 1.

The series is directed and executively produced by Tim Burton with Steve Stark (Toluca Pictures), Andrew Mittman (1.21 Entertainment), Kevin Miserocchi (Tee and Charles Addams Foundation), Kayla Alpert, Jonathan Glickman (Glickmania), Gail Berman, Tommy Harper, Kevin Lafferty

The Season 1 cast was composed by Ortega, Gwendoline Christie (Principal Larissa Weems), Jamie McShane (Sheriff Galpin), Percy Hynes White (Xavier Thorpe), Hunter Doohan (Tyler Galpin), Emma Myers (Enid Sinclair), Joy Sunday (Bianca Barclay), Naomi J Ogawa (Yoko Tanaka), Moosa Mostafa (Eugene Ottinger), Georgie Farmer (Ajax Petropolus), Riki Lindhome (Dr. Valerie Kinbott), with Christina Ricci (Marilyn Thornhill) and guest stars Catherine Zeta-Jones (Morticia Addams), Luis Guzmán (Gomez Addams), Fred Arimisen (Uncle Fester) and Isaac Ordonez (Pugsley Addams).

