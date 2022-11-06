Netflix has confirmed the return of The Sandman, an adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s graphic novels, with brand new episodes and more story lines to be adapted.

The continuation of the story of The Lord of Dreams (Tom Sturridge), which has no definite date yet, is anticipated to pick up from the cliff-hanger ending of its first season, according to the streaming service’s Tudum for global fans.

Upcoming episodes will delve into the that conflict and further investigate the many challenges that are currently confronting the universe, following a century in which Morpheus has been absent.

“There are some astonishing stories waiting for Morpheus and the rest of them (not to mention more members of the Endless Family to meet),” Gaiman said.

“Nobody is going to be happier about this than the Sandman cast and crew: They are the biggest Sandman fans there are. And now it’s time to get back to work. There’s a family meal ahead, after all. And Lucifer is waiting for Morpheus to return to Hell,” he added.

David S. Goyer, the show’s executive producer, said that the new season of The Sandman is a chance to meet the rest of the Endless, which are human-like versions of powerful natural forces—Destiny, Death, Dream, Destruction, Desire, Despair, and Delirium.

“And now we get to meet the rest of the Endless!” he said as he thanked Netflix and Warner Bros for helping make their 10-year journey worth every challenge.

The Sandman, also referred to as Dream, is a potent cosmic being who rules over all dreams. His story starts when he is captured and held captive for more than a century; he then sets out to travel across various worlds and timelines in order to restore order to the chaos his absence has caused.

The series is a rich mix of myth and dark fantasy that focuses on the characters. It has 10 epic chapters that follow Dream on his many adventures.

Developed and executive produced by Gaiman, showrunner Allan Heinberg, and Goyer, it is produced by Warner Bros. Television. It stars Boyd Holbrook, Patton Oswalt, Vivienne Acheampong, Gwendoline Christie, Charles Dance, Jenna Coleman, David Thewlis, Stephen Fry, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park, Donna Preston, Vanesu Samunyai (formerly known as “Kyo Ra”), John Cameron Mitchell, Asim Chaudhry, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Joely Richardson, Niamh Walsh, Sandra James-Young and Razane Jamma

