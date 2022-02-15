Bridgerton will premiere its second season on March 25, 2022,

Season two continues the romance story of Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s search for love, as it did in the novels. Shondaland’s Bridgerton is executive produced by Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, and Chris Van Dusen for Netflix. Van Dusen also serves as showrunner and creator.

The second season of Bridgerton, from Shondaland and creator Chris Van Dusen, follows Lord Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey), the eldest Bridgerton sibling and Viscount, as he searches for a suitable wife.

Anthony’s hunt for a debutante who fulfills his high criteria, driven by his obligation to protect the family name, appears doomed until Kate (Simone Ashley) and her younger sister Edwina (Charithra Chandran) Sharma arrive from India.

Watch the official trailer.

When Anthony begins courting Edwina, Kate realizes the true nature of his objectives — a true love match isn’t high on his priority list — and vows to do everything she can to prevent the marriage. However, the verbal sparring matches between Kate and Anthony only serve to pull them closer together, further complicating issues on both sides.

The Featheringtons must welcome the new heir to their estate across Grosvenor Square, as Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) continues to navigate the ton while keeping her greatest secret hidden from those closest to her.

Bridgerton is a romantic, scandalous, and clever series that celebrates the timelessness of enduring friendships, families finding their way, and the search for a love that conquers all.

The series also stars Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury), Lorraine Ashbourne (Mrs. Varley), Harriet Cains (Philipa Featherington), Bessie Carter (Prudence Featherington), Shelley Conn (Mary Sharma), Nicola Coughlan (Penelope Featherington), Phoebe Dynevor (Daphne Basset), Ruth Gemmell (Violet Bridgerton), Florence Hunt (Hyacinth Bridgerton), Martins Imhangbe (Will Mondrich), Claudia Jessie (Eloise Bridgerton), Calam Lynch (Theo Sharpe), Luke Newton (Colin Bridgerton), Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), Luke Thompson (Benedict Bridgerton), Will Tilston (Gregory Bridgerton), Polly Walker (Portia Featherington), Rupert Young (Jack), and Julie Andrews as the voice of Lady Whistledown. The series is inspired by Julia Quinn’s novels.