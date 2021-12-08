Netflix hosted the world premiere of Don’t Look Up on Sunday, December 5, at the Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York, with cast members Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Tyler Perry, Scott Mescudi, Ron Perlman, Tomer Sisley, Himesh Patel, Paul Guilfoyle, and writer, director, and producer Adam McKay.

Don’t Look Up, streaming on December 24 on Netflix, is a science fiction film this year that chronicles the story of Kate Dibiasky (Lawrence), an astronomy graduate student, and her professor, Dr. Randall Mindy (DiCaprio), who discovered a comet circling within the solar system.

The issue is that it is on a collision trajectory with Earth. What about the other issue? Nobody seems to give a damn. Warning humanity about a planet-killer the scale of Mount Everest turns out to be a difficult fact to negotiate.

Kate and Randall embark on a media tour with the help of Dr. Oglethorpe (Rob Morgan), which takes them from the office of an indifferent President Orlean (Streep) and her sycophantic son and Chief of Staff, Jason (Hill), to the airwaves of The Daily Rip, an upbeat morning show hosted by Brie (Cate Blanchett) and Jack (Tyler Perry).

With only six months until the comet makes landfall, navigating the 24-hour news cycle and capturing the attention of the social media-obsessed public before it’s too late proves hilarious – what will it take to get the entire globe to look up?!

Filmmaker attendees included Jeff G. Waxman (Executive Producer), David Sirota (Story by/Co-Producer), Staci Roberts-Steele (Co-Producer), Nicholas Britell (Composer), Taura Stinson (Songwriter), Hank Corwin (Editor), Linus Sandgren (Director of Photography), Amy Mainzer (Science Consultant), Danielle Waxman (Podcast Producer), Gabe Hilfer (Music Supervisor), Lisa Rodgers (Post Producer)

Additional Notable Attendees included Alex Moffat, Bill Nye, Cherry Jones, Christopher Abbott, Christine Baranski, Cynthia Rowley, Danica Patrick, Donny Deutsch, Florence Pugh, Geoffrey Fletcher, Grace Gummer & Mark Ronson, Jason Genao, Jeremy Strong, Jill Kargman, Joe Pantoliano, Julia Fox, Kathryn Gallagher, Michael Gandolfini, Noah Syndergaard, Q-Tip, Renee Rapp, Sarah Sherman, Sebastian Stan, Tobias Lindholm, Willa Fitzgerald, and Zach Braff.