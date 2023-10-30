Netflix has again expanded its vast collection of global content, premiering a tantalizing new trailer for the Filipino series “Replacing Chef Chico.”

The groundbreaking production, according to the American video streaming service, not only introduces an interesting story but also showcases a stellar cast of the nation’s most beloved actors.

“Replacing Chef Chico” delves into the complex world of food while juxtaposing it with a passionate romance plot that is sure to captivate fans. The series, which takes place at an opulent fine dining establishment, features a love triangle for dramatic effect.

Dan Villegas, his trusted assistant director Joi Bayan, and the critically acclaimed Antoinette Jadaone are the brains behind this exciting new project. The cast features a powerhouse trio of Filipino cinema, with Piolo Pascual, Alessandra de Rossi, and Sam Milby delivering outstanding performances.

Pascual, de Rossi, and Milby are no strangers to the spotlight, having already demonstrated their acting abilities in blockbuster hits. Their chemistry on-screen is evident, making “Replacing Chef Chico” a must-see.

The plot chronicles the conflicts taking place at “Hain,” a fictional gourmet dining establishment known for its tailor-made dishes that represent the unique stories of its clients.

A surprising twist happens when Chef Chico, played by Sam Milby, falls into a coma as a result of a freak accident. The future of “Hain” is now in doubt, with Chef Ella (De Rossi) and a new consultant, Raymond (Pascual), stepping up to the plate.

Jadaone, the creative genius behind the series, shared her thoughts and inspirations during the “See What’s Next” event held on September 18. She cited her profound love for food-centric shows as the main driving force behind “Replacing Chef Chico,” highlighting that the series is a perfect pick for holiday viewing.

She emphasized its central themes of love, friendship, and acceptance, noting that each episode is a celebration of these values, all centered around the communal joy of food.

Jadaone, alongside director Villegas, also took a moment to reflect on the changing landscape of media consumption in the Philippines, expressing their excitement for what the future holds, especially in terms of streaming and accessibility.

Produced in association with CS Studios and Project8 exclusively for Netflix, “Replacing Chef Chico” is poised to be a landmark series that not only showcases Filipino talent but also brings the rich flavors of Filipino storytelling to a global audience.

Catch Replacing Chef Chico on November 24, only on Netflix.