Netflix unveiled Wednesday the first look image and trailer for the last remaining five episodes of Volume 2 of Money Heist (La Casa de Papel) Part 5, which will be released globally on December 3.

These are the five final episodes that will mark the end of the heist.

This popular Spanish criminal thriller, which follows two long-planned heists on the Bank of Spain and the Royal Mint of Spain conducted by The Professor Alvaro Morte, is a television series created by Alex Pina.

WATCH || The official teaser of Money Heist: Part 5, Volume 2.

Morte narrates what occurred in the past several hours in a 45-second video clip “The End is Coming”, emphasizing his determination not to let anybody else perish as a result of the heist.

“In the last few hours, I have lost some very important people, and I am not going to let anyone else die for this heist,” assures Morte. Tokyo (Úrsula Corberó), the fictional character in the Netflix series, is dead and the enemy, wounded yet more dangerous than ever, is still inside the Bank of Spain.

At the end of the clip, Spanish special forces can be seen trailing the squad, and then The Professor cocks a pistol.