The 3rd Subaraw Beach Ultimate Frisbee Tournament 2023, held from November 4 to 5 at Sabang Beach, Brgy. Cabayugan, witnessed intense frisbee action as players from various parts of the Philippines showcased their skills in both offense and defense, demonstrating solid teamwork, agility, and strategic plays.

The coveted championship title was secured by the frisbee players of the “Kwakerns” from Negros Oriental, who displayed exceptional prowess throughout the tournament.

Taking the 1st runner-up spot were the “Platitos” from El Nido, while the “Kutch Agency” and “Rastacats” claimed 2nd and 3rd runner-up positions in this thrilling frisbee competition.

Jade Bani of the Kwakerns was not only honored as the Star Frisbee Player but was also included in the “Mythical 5.” She additionally clinched the titles of Most Assists and Finals Most Valuable Frisbee Player (MVP).

Among the female frisbee players, Mavie Diputado earned the Finals MVP and Most Blocks awards, showcasing her incredible frisbee skills.

The “Mythical 5” also featured Rad Agbon of Aborlan, Franco Ezra Mabanglo of Puerto Princesa, Lovely Dela Fuente of Puerto Princesa, who was recognized as the Most Assist awardee, and Anie Saludes from Manila, all contributing to the dynamic frisbee action.

The Tournament MVP and Most Blocks title went to Jian Ternora of Aborlan, highlighting his outstanding frisbee performance.

Other notable frisbee awardees included Alma Lorenzo, the female Tournament MVP from Manila; Jeffrie Abis, male Most Goals from El Nido; and Iverlyn Catapang, female Most Goals from Narra, all showcasing their frisbee expertise.

The male and female Rookie awards were bestowed upon Iver John Siose and Justine Cepillo from Puerto Princesa, who are emerging talents in the world of frisbee. Meanwhile, the “Team Kicolits” earned the distinction of Most Spirited Frisbee Team, adding a vibrant and energetic aspect to the tournament.

The 3rd Subaraw Beach Ultimate Frisbee Tournament was organized by Five 30 Officers, led by Aimee Celeste Sombilon-Lee, and managed by Jerome Lee in collaboration with the Puerto Princesa Underground River Management, promoting the growth and enthusiasm for frisbee in the region.