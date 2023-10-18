The National Economic Development Authority (NEDA) on Tuesday presented to the provincial government the Regional Development Plan 2023-2028 for Mimaropa along with the Philippine Development Plan for 2023-2028 through a roadshow presentation at the VJR Hall of the provincial capitol, highlighting the key plans for a deep economic and social transformation of the region.

The plan incorporates the Coron-Culion interisland bridge proposal, which had garnered attention through an online petition aimed at halting the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) from proceeding with the construction, estimated at P4.2 billion.

The Mimaropa RDP 2023-22028, the second of four medium-term development plans in the region, is geared towards the long-term vision “Ambisyon Natin 2040” in the country’s international commitment, the “2030 Sustainable Development Goals.”

The development plans are primarily geared toward the development of the region’s nautical highway system and the improvement of energy and communication infrastructure, among others, with a vision of ecotourism development, infrastructure, agri- and agro-industrial development, environmental management, and social protection.

Based on the present administration’s 8-point socioeconomic agenda, NEDA considers the RDP as the development blueprint that will bring Mimaropa back to its original high growth trajectory through economic and social transformation for a prosperous, inclusive, and resilient society.

NEDA Undersecretary for Regional Development Carlos Bernardo Abad Santos said the PDP and RDP were conceptualized in order to revitalize the economy through job creation that will lead to accelerated poverty reduction and effect economic and social transformation.

Abad Santos said the creation of the RDP marks the beginning of concrete actions and continuous evaluation of said plan to ensure its effectiveness, especially for the betterment of our communities. He said that through the PDP and the RDP, policies, strategies, and major programs that need to be achieved are provided.

“It is our hope that these are translated into local development initiatives under the provincial development plans and under the different comprehensive development plans of the municipalities and cities in the province of Palawan,” Abad Santos said in his keynote address during the roadshow presentation.

With the PDP and RDP in place, Abad Santos said he looks forward to the support of the stakeholders as the country faces economic challenges that include inflationary pressures, higher energy costs, the spread of animal diseases, threats of typhoons and other disasters, the effects of a looming El Niño, and the extended effects of the COVID pandemic. .

And to add to the challenges, he said the ongoing conflict in Israel might add to the pressures of such challenges.

“With the current geopolitical tensions that we have, and again, hopefully, it does not further exacerbate as Rep. Alvarez mentioned earlier, because basically, if it exacerbates, then again, this will impact and feed to the different pressures and challenges with additional higher inflation and, again, supply chain disruptions,” he stated.

“Mimaropa’s resilience as a region has been tested, and we can all take pride in its economic growth of 6.3 percent in 2022, which is 3 percentage points higher than its 3.3 percent growth in 2021.

Given the challenges ahead, Abad Santos, however, said the Mimaropa has proven to be strong enough, having stood pat along the way.

He likewise expressed confidence in the resilience shown by the region, enumerating strategic growth areas that are necessary to keep the recovery right on track: pursuing connectivity to island municipalities, neighboring provinces, and other countries through the BIMP-EAGA and creating a glomeration economy; improving power generation and transmission; modernizing agriculture and agribusiness; sustaining social protection programs; boosting tourism and industry; and strengthening disaster resilience.

Furthermore, he said interconnecting the region with roll-on, roll-off (RoRo) port facilities and road transport systems, particularly the province of Palawan, including the West Philippine Seaboard, through the Pan-Philippine Highway and the nautical highway from the National Capital Region all the way to the Brunei Darussalam-Indonesia-Malaysia-Philippines East Asia Growth Area (BIMP-EAGA), will integrate the region with the rest of the country, which will make economic development grow faster.

He said the interconnection will need the establishment of a super bridge between Batangas and Mindoro and the Coron-Culion interisland bridge project.

But with the massive infrastructure developments in sight, Abad Santos also highlighted the environmental protection initiatives in the province and the tourism industry in order to “preserve Palawan’s vast biological diversity by being tagged as the country’s last ecological frontier.”

“Mimaropa is now in full swing in attaining the role of destination of choice, especially with Palawan being recognized as one of the top travel destinations globally, hailed as Asia’s best island and most desirable island in 2022, and this year’s 6th top island in Asia,” Abad Santos noted.

“We hope to make these plans mutually reinforcing so that our collective goals of uplifting the lives of our people may be realized,” he said.

Meanwhile, Governor Victorino Dennis Socrates said the provincial government is one with the NEDA in pursuing the national plan of “Ambisyon Natin 2040” for a “matatag, maginhawa, at panatag na buhay for all.”

Socrates explained that while the development that Palawan has is geared towards sustainable development, there is a need to determine “a point of equilibrium between environmental protection and development.”

“The project of Palawan Progress is a continuing one. This means we need to transform Palawan’s forest into a garden. Indeed, the ideal paradise is never a forest. It was already the garden of Eden when God sent the man in it to cultivate even further,” Socrates stated.

“It is obvious, rather, to achieve the goal of bringing Palawan out of the forest and into the 21st century. We need all the help we can get from all quarters. That is why we are grateful to our friends from NEDA for being with us today,” he added.