The National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) Mimaropa assured that the region has a sufficient supply of rice despite the recent skyrocketing prices of the commodity.

In the PSA Press Conference on September 11, Maya Masangkay of NEDA Mimaropa explained that the effects of El Niño, the increase in prices of rice in the world market, along with hoarding cases in the country may cause further movement in the prices of rice in the country.

“Inaasahan natin na magkakaroon ng pagbawas sa produksyon ng bigas dahil sa El Niño, at ang pinatutupad na export ban ng malalaking exporter ng bigas gaya ng India. Ito po ang magdudulot ng pagtaas ng presyo ng bigas sa pandaigdigang merkado. Bukod dito, ang mga insidente ng pagho-hoard, at mga anti-competitive na gawain ay maaaring mag-ambag ng presyo ng bigas sa ating bansa,” she said.

On this note, Masangkay guaranteed that the region has enough supply of rice to sustain the region’s needs, “Sakaling lahat ng surplus ng bigas ay ibebenta sa loob ng rehiyon, sapat po ang ating imbentaryo para pakainin ang buong populasyon sa loob ng siyam (9) na buwan o tatlong quarter.”

The government has imposed a mandatory price ceiling for the commodity through Executive Order No. 39. Under the EO 39, the regular milled rice will be capped at P41 per kilo while the price ceiling for well-milled rice is P45 per kilo. Consumers may report rice retailers and sellers who will not abide by the order of the President. Citizens may contact these agencies: DTI (889-0712); DA (02) 8927-4350; and Police Regional Office (PRO) Mimaropa (0917) 622 8038.